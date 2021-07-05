SPD: 1 wounded in Queensborough drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man injured in the Queensborough neighborhood.

According to SPD, around 4:18 p.m. officers responded to the cross streets of Missouri Avenue and Hearne Avenue on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they found one man that had been shot in the leg. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect was last seen driving northbound on Herne Avenue in a grey car with rims on it.

Anyone with information is asking to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318) 673-7300.