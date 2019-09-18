One man injured in Natchitoches shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded early Wednesday morning in Natchitoches.

Police say it happened before 4 a.m. on Clarence Drive near Southbend Drive.

Police say while they were headed to the area, they were told that a victim was at the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the face.

Police say the victim, Cameron Conant, and another person were traveling on Clarence Drive when someone began to shoot at their vehicle near Southbend Drive.

Conant was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with additional information in connection with the shooting is asked to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Rudy Glass at (318) 357-3178.

