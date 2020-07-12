One man injured in Sunday afternoon shooting; no suspects identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that injured a man in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

According to police, it happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West 69th Street. When they arrived, police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the groin area.

The man was taken to Ochsner’s LSU Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told police he heard a gunshot and then realized he had been wounded. He did not know where the shot gave from and no witnesses have been located.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

