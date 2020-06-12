One man shot at Briarwood Apartments, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police say a man was shot in his driveway at an apartment complex in west Shreveport Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Briarwood Apartments in the 4000 block of Golf Links Boulevard. According to the Shreveport Police Department, when officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a man had been shot, and witnesses told officers there were five to six gunshots that rang out.

There is no word on the victim’s condition, or which hospital he was taken to. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org or use the P3Tips app. Please include tip # 20-085339 with your tip.