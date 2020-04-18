One man wounded in Jackston Street shooting, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting in the Queensborough neighborhood where a man was wounded by gunfire during a shootout Friday night.

According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, it happened around 9:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of Jackson Street. Police say two men were arguing at the home before one of them was put out. The same man came back later and started shooting inside of the home, resulting in a full shootout.

One of the men was shot multiple times, and he was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.

SPD says they are not clear at this time if the man that was shot is the one who was put out, or if it was the other man that was inside of the home.

