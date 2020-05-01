One man wounded in shooting on Clay Street, SPD searching for gunman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in the Allendale neighborhood where a man was struck by gunfire while he was standing outside of a home Thursday night.

According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Clay Street around 9:20 p.m. Officers say when they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. There is no word on his condition. Police say the shooter, who may be in his mid-20s, was not on the scene when offices arrived.

The shooting remains under investigation.

