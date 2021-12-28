Standoff underway in Delhi with suspect in Grambling State University homecoming shooting

DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Police say a standoff is underway in Delhi with one of the suspects in the shooting at Grambling homecoming that killed one person and wounded another.

Jatavious “Rabbit” Carroll is wanted on one count of Second-Degree Murder, one count of Attempted Second-Degree Murder and Possessing a Firearm/Weapon on School Property.

Police say Carroll is currently in an attic of a Delhi residence. At last check, Louisiana State Police were on their way to the scene.

This is a developing story and will updated as more information becomes available.