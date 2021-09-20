One officer killed, one injured while serving warrant in Texas

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas police officer has died after being shot while serving an arrest warrant, another officer has been hospitalized.

During a press conference held Monday morning, Houston city officials confirmed one of the officers who was shot had died from his injuries at the hospital.

City officials identified the officer as William “Bill” Jeffrey, a Houston Police Department veteran of 30 years.

The second officer was identified as Sgt. Michael Vance. Authorities say he is expected to recover.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that one “possible” suspect was dead at the scene following the Monday morning shooting.

The officers were executing a high-level felony warrant, Houston police said.

When they arrived at the scene, a woman met them at the door and spoke to the police officers. A man then began shooting at the officers injuring two. Police shot the suspect, who died at the scene.

Hoston police said more information was expected to come on Vance’s condition later in the day.

Officials mentioned the name of the suspect was not going to be released just yet and only identified him as a 31-year-old man.

View the entire press conference below: