One person hospitalized after overnight shooting at Shreveport park

A physical altercation at a Shreveport park ended with one person being treated for a gunshot wound.

Shortly after Midnight Friday, Shreveport Police were called to a shooting at Atkins Park near the intersection of Hassett Avenue and Hardy Street.

Police say that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle that stopped in the park because they thought they were being followed by a white truck. A physical altercation took place and someone in the white truck shot the victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.