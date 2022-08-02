SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in north Shreveport late Monday.
Around 9:06 p.m., an emergency call came in from Michigan Blvd. in the South Lakeshore neighborhood. Officers found a person suffering from a stab wound to the back.
Officials say a fight between family members escalated. One person picked up a gun, attempting to fire at another person, but the gun was not loaded. Then they picked up a knife and stabbed the victim in the back.
EMS took the victim to Oschner LSU Health for treatment of non-life-threatening. The suspect was also taken to the hospital.