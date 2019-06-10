One person killed in downtown Shreveport shooting

One person has died after being shot outside a downtown Shreveport hookah lounge.

Shreveport Police were called to an overnight shooting on Texas Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say three people were shot and one victim died. Police are investigating the crime scene, which is outside of the Royalty Cigar & Hookah Lounge on Texas Street. They have not yet released the names of the victims and have not yet identified any suspects in this case.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the Shreveport Police Department.

Stay with Arklatexhomepage.com for the latest on this developing story.

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.