One suspect in custody, second on the lam in late August fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Homicide Unit have made one arrest and are searching for a second suspect in connection with the August 26 murder of 29-year-old Michael Coleman at a west Shreveport apartment complex.



Albert Jones Jr., 20, was taken into custody August 30 and charged with second-degree murder in Coleman’s death, while a second suspect, 18-year-old Quinterrius Brown, of the 900 block of North Lakewood Drive, is still on the lam.

Just before 9:30 p.m. August 26, Shreveport Police officers responded reports of a shooting in the 700 block of West 68th Street at the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments.

When they arrived, officers found Coleman suffering from gunshot wounds. Shreveport Fire Department EMTs rushed Coleman to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he later died.



Investigators with Crime Scene and Homicide Units responded to the scene, took photos and seized articles of evidence from the scene. Although investigators tried to find witnesses, they were unable to locate any.

Detectives, however, were able to put together evidence they collected from the scene, along with and other investigative measures to identify two individuals they believe responsible for the murder.

By August 30, they had assembled enough evidence that a Caddo district judge signed off on arrest warrants for Jones, of the 3400 block of Clarke Street, Brown, charging both with one count each of second-degree murder.

Bond was set at $500,000 each. Jones was taken into custody by SPD Homicide investigators the same day the warrant issued and following interviews, he was booked into the Shreveport City jail.

Brown, however, is still on the run, with good reason. In April he was arrested by Shreveport Police and charged with the March 5 attempted first-degree murder of Damian King and was being held on $100,000 bond.

According to court records, however, on May 29, Brown bonded out of jail; he appeared in court on July 14th with his attorney, Antonio Florence, and a court date for arguments and hearings was set for Oct. 21, 2020.



Detectives are asking the public’s help to locate him. Those with information as to his whereabouts are asked to call Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3 or Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service that pays cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of individuals responsible for crimes.



