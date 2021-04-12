Mansfield police identify and seek suspect in early-morning double shooting that left 1 dead; say he is armed and dangerous

UPDATE: Mansfield police are searching for a man who they believe to be connected with an early-morning shooting that left one woman dead and a man critically injured at a Mansfield hotel.

Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, of Mansfield, is 5’9” tall, weighs 185 pounds and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say if Powell is seen, people should not try to speak with him and to call 911 immediately.

ORIGINAL POST:

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mansfield police and the DeSoto Parish Sheriff Department’s SWAT team are engaged in a standoff with a person inside a Mansfield building who they to be responsible for a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man fighting for his life, according to Billy Locke, Mansfield Assistant Chief of Police.

Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, MPD officers and Mansfield first responders received reports of a double shooting at Best Western Hotel in the 600 block of Jenkins Street. When they arrived, officers found the mortally wounded woman and a critically injured man, both of whom were suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health in life threatening condition, while the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the motive behind the shooting was robbery.

Locke said the man they believe to be a suspect in the double shooting went into a building across the street from the hotel, and now they’re trying to coax him out.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew at the scene and will bring details as they become available.