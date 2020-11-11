One woman wounded in shooting in Mooretown neighborhood, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating a shooting in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood where a woman was wounded by gunfire Tuesday night.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called around 9:29 p.m. about a shooting in the 4800 block of Bethune Drive. When police arrived at the scene, they learned that a woman had been shot in the foot.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and she is expected to survive from her injuries.

