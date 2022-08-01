SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was wounded early Monday morning in a shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Police responded to the scene on the corner of Southern Ave. and E. 70th St. just after 12:15 a.m. Officials say a man in his 30s left a party in a different location and was shot, and then the car stopped at that location.

Car stopped at Cedar Grove intersection after Shreveport man wounded in shooting (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Police investigating, Shreveport man shot after leaving a party (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

He was taken to Oschner LSU Health for treatment. His condition has not been released.

Officers have not yet stated if there is a suspect in custody. The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.