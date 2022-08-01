SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was wounded early Monday morning in a shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Police responded to the scene on the corner of Southern Ave. and E. 70th St. just after 12:15 a.m. Officials say a man in his 30s left a party in a different location and was shot, and then the car stopped at that location.
He was taken to Oschner LSU Health for treatment. His condition has not been released.
Officers have not yet stated if there is a suspect in custody. The shooting remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.