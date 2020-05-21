One wounded in shootout on E. 70th Street, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are on the scene of a shooting in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood where a man was wounded in the neck during a shootout Thursday afternoon.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called to the 500 block of E. 70th Street around 4:00 p.m. about the shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that two men were arguing in the parking lot of a Popeyes. The victim, who is reportedly in his 60s, drove off in a black truck when the shooter chased after him and fired his weapon. The man was struck in the back of his neck.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries. SPD says witnesses told them there were at least seven shots fired during the shootout.

Police say a white truck was struck during the gun chase, and the driver ran into a nearby car lot. However, the driver was not taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

