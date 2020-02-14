One wounded in W. Cedar Grove drive-by shooting, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Shreveport’s west Cedar Grove neighborhood that left a man injured by gunfire Thursday night.

According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, officers were called to the 7900 block of Wallace Avenue around 9:00 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Police say a car pulled up at the intersection of Wallace and Melrose Street and someone inside of the vehicle began to fire at the victim. The 20-year-old man ran to a nearby home for help after he was shot.

SPD says the victim was taken to LSU Oschner Health Shreveport and he is expected to survive from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.