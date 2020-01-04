SPD: 1 man wounded, child in car during Westwood shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in the Westwood neighborhood where a man was shot while he and a child were sitting in a car Friday night.

According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, the shooting happened at a housing complex near Lyba Street around 9:20 p.m. Police say a man walked up to the victim’s car and words were exchanged before the victim was shot.

The victim was taken to LSU Ochsner Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries. SPD says they are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.