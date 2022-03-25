BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in central Bossier that happened early Friday evening.

Emergency services received a call just before 5:00 p.m. When Bossier Police officers arrived at the single-family home on the 1200 block of Dot Ave. they found two nonresponsive people with gunshot wounds inside the home. One of the people was already deceased, the other has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.