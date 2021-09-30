Operation Blue Anvil: 18 arrested in Shreveport on felony gun, drug charges

Police SWAT, fire and EMS units on the scene of a shooting and standoff at a house Wednesday in the 9400 block of Poinsettia Drive in Shreveport’s Southern Hills neighborhood. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than a dozen people are facing felony charges after an operation targeting violent crime in Shreveport led to the seizure of guns and drugs over the weekend.

Shreveport police say they arrested 18 people as part of “Operation Blue Anvil” on Friday and Saturday.

In addition to the arrests, police say they seized a large number of drugs and weapons during the operation:

18 felony arrests

122.5 grams of marijuana

66.8 grams of cocaine

16 firearms

2 grams of methamphetamine

52 THC edibles

12 doses of Tramadol

2 vehicles seized

1 dose of Oxycontin