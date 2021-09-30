Operation Blue Anvil: 18 arrested in Shreveport on felony gun, drug charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than a dozen people are facing felony charges after an operation targeting violent crime in Shreveport led to the seizure of guns and drugs over the weekend.
Shreveport police say they arrested 18 people as part of “Operation Blue Anvil” on Friday and Saturday.
In addition to the arrests, police say they seized a large number of drugs and weapons during the operation:
- 18 felony arrests
- 122.5 grams of marijuana
- 66.8 grams of cocaine
- 16 firearms
- 2 grams of methamphetamine
- 52 THC edibles
- 12 doses of Tramadol
- 2 vehicles seized
- 1 dose of Oxycontin
