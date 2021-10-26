‘Operation Party Over:’ 6 arrested in SPD weekend prostitution sting

Top Row (l-r) Rinaudo Barker, Misty Drake and Edward Gardner; bottom row (l-r) Kilven Green, Justice Roberts and Noe Sierra (Photo courtesy Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say they arrested six people on prostitution charges in a weekend roundup dubbed, “Operation Party Over.”

The two-day operation conducted by SPD’s Office of Special Investigations was aimed at targeting human trafficking and prostitution in Shreveport.

Two women were arrested for prostitution, while four men were charged with soliciting prostitution.

The men arrested and charged with solicitation for prostitution were Rinaudo Barker, 39; Edward Gardner, 34; Kilven Green, 44; and Noe Sierra, 44.

The women arrested were 41-year-old Misty Drake and 18-year-old Justice Roberts.