‘Operation SOS:’ Task force targeting gang activity in Minden-Webster nets multiple arrests

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A joint operation targeting gang activity in the Minden-Webster area Thursday netted multiple arrests of suspected gang members, according to law enforcement.

According to the Minden Police Association, a joint task force conducted 11 search warrants in residences around Minden and Webster Parish as part of a operation called ‘Operation SOS’ (Save Our Streets) meant to target the gang known as ‘Trained To Step’ (TTS).

The team was made up of federal and local officers from the Minden Police Department, Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, FBI, Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, US Marshals Service and Louisiana Probation and Parole.

The local gang ‘Trained To Step’ is believed to be responsible for much of the violence occurring around the Minden and Webster Parish area.

Authorities seized multiple guns, narcotics, and thousands of dollars during the operation.

The Minden Police Association said in a Facebook post “The goal of operations like this is to keep the citizens, children, and property safe from destructive and dangerous violence from these gang members.”