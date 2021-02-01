McCurtain County: OSBI investigates officer-involved fatal shooting

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in McCurtain County.

According to OSBI, just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday deputies got a call about a domestic assault in the 1700 block of Lavender Road in Broken Bow.

OSBI says 39-year-old Franklin Gray was holding his mother down on a couch causing her to have trouble breathing.

When deputies arrived they found Gray outside the residence. Deputies tried to take Gray into custody but he started fighting them. At one point during the struggle, Gray tried to take one deputy’s gun, ripping the holster from the deputy’s belt causing the weapon to fire.

OSBI says deputies tased Gray to try to get the situation under control but that did not work as he continued to fight with the deputies.

According to OSBI Gray was shot during the altercation and died at the scene from his injuries.

None of the deputies involved were injured and all three are on routine administrative leave.

No additional information has been released.