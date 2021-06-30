Overnight drive-by shooting in Shreveport leaves man fighting for his life

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is fighting for his life following a drive-by shooting in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood.

Shreveport Police say that the shooting happened Wednesday just after midnight. They say a car was at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Kennedy Drive when someone drove up in a black car and began shooting, injuring the man in the passenger seat. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.