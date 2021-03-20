Overnight: One dead, another in custody following argument that led to gunfire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An early-morning shooting in the Cedar Grove area has left one man dead and another in custody, according to Shreveport police.

Jodeci Fisher, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Caddo Coroner’s office.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, SPD officers responded to reports of a shooting on Robin Hood Street, a two-block long street running from Line to Fairfield Avenues.

When they arrived, police found Fisher dead, after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Fisher and a 25-year-old man were in an argument that escalated when both pulled out guns. The 25-year-old allegedly shot Fisher.

That suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody and later charged in the shooting.