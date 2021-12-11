Overnight shooting brings Shreveport 2021 homicides up to 86; ties with 1993, Shreveport’s bloodiest year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating an overnight fatal shooting in the Highland neighborhood, the 86th homicide of the year in Shreveport, tieing the city’s all-time high in 1993, Shreveport’s bloodiest year in more than three decades.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Shreveport officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1800 block of Highland Avenue. When police arrived, they found a Black male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a Dodge Avenger sedan.

The victim was rushed by ambulance to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There are no suspects at this time and homicide detectives continue to investigate the fatal shooting. Anyone who has information regarding this shooting is asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.