Overnight shooting injures 13-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are seeking suspects in an overnight shooting that left a 13-year-old wounded.

Around midnight Saturday, SPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Wilkerson Terrace Apartments in the 2700 block of Southern Avenue.

When they arrived, they found the young teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The victim was taken to Ochsner’s LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim told police he was in the parking lot arguing with an older man in dreadlocks and the man pulled out a gun and shot him.

The teen was taken into surgery, but detectives plan to interview him again after he recovers.

Anyone who has any information about this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.