Overnight shooting leaves one dead, another injured; $2000 reward offered

SHREVEPORT, La. *KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Homicide detectives are investigating a drive by shooting in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood that left a man dead and a woman injured, and Crime Stoppers is offering a minimum of a $2000 reward for information leading to identifying and subsequent arrest of suspect(s).

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded the 6200 block of Singletary Street on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located a female victim in the block suffering from multiple gunshot injuries.

She immediately told officers that her friend had been shot as well and officers searched for and quickly located the man a little further down the street.

Medics with the Shreveport Fire Department arrived on scene and pronounced the male deceased. The woman was transported to an area hospital where she received treatment for her injuries, which were described as non-life threatening.

Detectives with the Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded.

While Crime Scene Investigators gathered physical evidence from the scene, homicide investigators canvassed the neighborhood and contact witnesses.

Through their preliminary investigation detectives learned that the two victims, both in their 50’s, were walking along the roadway when a dark colored sedan drove by and an unidentified person inside of the vehicle fired multiple shots in their direction, striking them both. The investigation is ongoing at this hour.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relative to this homicide to contact them immediately at 318-673-6955. Those wishing to submit information anonymously can contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.