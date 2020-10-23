Pair wanted for theft at Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are on the lookout for two people wanted in connection with a theft at a Shreveport business.

The theft happened back on Oct. 11 at Walmart in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns.

According to Shreveport Police, surveillance video showed a black male and a black female enter the store and steal merchandise.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone who has information on the identities of this man and woman is urged to call (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-157963 with your tip.

