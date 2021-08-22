Parking lot argument leaves one dead, one on the lam and a bystander run over by the getaway car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating an early Sunday morning argument between two men that left one man dead, another on the run and a woman suffering from injuries after being run over by the getaway car.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, 26-year-old Javoria Sherman was pronounced dead at Ochsners LSU Health Hospital, after being shot in a north Shreveport liquor store parking lot less than an hour earlier.

But after an all-night investigation, Police said Sunday morning they now have developed a suspect and are waiting for a district judge to issue a warrant for his arrest.

The investigation into Sunday’s shooting began around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, when SPD officers responded to reports of a shooting the parking lot of King’s Liquor at 4374 Hilry Huckaby III Ave. in north Shreveport.

When they arrived, officers earned that Sherman and another man were arguing in the store’s parking lot when Sherman was shot. .

However, Sherman nor the shooter were at the scene of the shooting when police arrived.

Police later learned Sherman had been found less than a mile away from the scene of the shooting at North Lakeshore Drive and Lorraine Street, and was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health, where he was pronounced dead just minutes after his arrival.

In addition to Sherman’s death, there was collateral damage. Detectives say a woman in her mid-30s was in the store’s parking lot when the shooting occurred, and as she was trying to duck the gunfire, the shooter ran over her while making his escape.

She was taken to a hospital by private vehicle in an unknown condition.

SPD officers and detectives worked throughout the night and morning, collecting evidence, interviewed witnesses at the scene, and also viewed parking lot surveillance video, which enabled them to develop the suspect in Sherman’s shooting.

Sherman’s death marks the 59th homicide in Shreveport since Jan. 1, and the first since Wednesday evening, when one man was fatally shot by his brother in a dispute over money in the Mooretown neighborhood.

Earlier on Wednesday, a man was fatally shot ending an argument with another man in the Cherokee Park neighborhood, the city’s 57th shooting.