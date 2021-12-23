Patient attacks officer, attempts to take gun at Willis Knighton Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Willis Knighton Bossier ER staff and a Bossier City police officer were injured Wednesday night when a patient became violent and attempted to take the officer’s gun.

According to online Bossier City Police Department booking records, a patient with extensive martial arts training and mental health issues became aggressive while admitted to the emergency room. BCPD officers say he has many years of training in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and Brazilian Ju-Jitsu. When Officer Kelley responded to the call for assistance 54-year-old Justin Cox got out of his hospital bed and asked to see his gun, taking a fighting stance.

When the officer said no and told him to get back in bed Cox began shouting he wanted the gun and lunged for it. The officer managed to keep him from taking his service weapon, holding his hands away as Cox shouted and continued to try and grab the gun. When he managed to grab Officer Kelley they hit the ground. Staff and security jumped in to assist him.

Cox caused minor injuries to a member of the ER staff and Officer Kelley as he punched and kicked the staff and officers. When more officers arrived on the scene they managed to handcuff him and get him back in the hospital bed, where staff restrained him.

The Bossier City Police Department will take him into custody when he is released from the hospital and he will be booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Correctional Facility. Willis Knighton Bossier ER staff are completing evaluations, which will take a minimum of 72 hours.

He is charged with resisting an officer with force, battery of a police officer, disarming a peace officer, and battery of emergency room personnel. All four are felony offenses and if convicted he could face up to $9,000 in fines or 18 years jail time.