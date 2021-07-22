Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Jefferson, 1 arrested

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — An East Texas man is behind bars and another is dead following a hit-and-run crash in Marion County Thursday.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Cecil Ray King of Jefferson is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder in the death of 52-year-old Robert James Webster.

Deputies say they received a 911 transfer call from Cass County Sheriff Office about a pedestrian that had been hit by a car. When authorities arrived on Patillo Road.

The caller told deputies he was out with his friend Webster who had been hit by a car driven by King. The witness also said the King fled the scene. Webster was life-flighted to Mother Francis in Tyler, Texas where he died from his injuries.

During the investigation, information was gathered from a witness that led to the arrest of King.

King is being held in the Marion County Jail awaiting arraignment.