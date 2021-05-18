Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on highway in Bossier Parish, driver sought

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Plain Dealing man is dead following a hit-and-run on a highway in Bossier Parish Tuesday morning, and troopers are looking to find the person responsible for his death.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers received a call around 8:00 a.m. about a crash on Louisiana Highway 2, just west of LA HWY 3.

When authorities arrived at the scene, an unknown car was traveling eastbound on LA HWY 2 and for unknown reasons, the car veered off the roadway and struck 32-year-old Paul Rogers, who was walking in the grass next to the road.

The car did not stop and continued eastbound on LA Hwy 2, fleeing the scene. As a result of the crash, Rogers sustained fatal injuries.

LSP urges anyone with any additional information to please contact Louisiana State Police Troop G at 318-741-7411. This crash remains under investigation and there is no further information available at this time.