Reward offered for tips in fatal Shreveport hit and run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in a fatal hit and run late Tuesday night in Shreveport’s South Highlands neighborhood.

The victim, identified as 79-year-old Rodney R. Self, was walking his dog in the 600 block of Creswell Ave. near the intersection with McCormick St. when he was struck by a vehicle. Officers were called to the scene just before 11:30 p.m. and found Self had died of his injuries.

His body was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where an autopsy will be conducted.

Police say they do not have a description of the vehicle at this point in the investigation, and they are working to gather more information. They are hoping someone in the area may have seen or heard something to help identify and apprehend the person or persons responsible for the crime.

Those who wish to provide tips or information related to the investigation are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373. Tips can also be submitted online at P3tips.com.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.