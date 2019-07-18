Person of interest detained in fatal Minden shooting

Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper several bullets were found inside the Hickory Ridge apartment where 19-year-old Na’Toyedre Barrow was shot and killed while sleeping on the couch early Wednesday morning. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have detained a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman early Wednesday morning in Minden.

Na’Toyedre Barrow, who was 19, was shot and killed while sleeping on a couch inside a Hickory Ridge apartment in the 800 block of Carolina St. around 2:30 a.m. There were also three children, including a 1-year-old, and a 19-year-old man inside the apartment.

Police believe the two older children and the 19-year-old might have been the intended targets of the shooting.

Police Chief Steve Cropper confirmed to NBC 6 News Thursday afternoon that a 19-year-old man was detained Wednesday night in connection with the case. The man’s name has not been released as they have not been charged at this point.

Cropper also says a search warrant obtained and executed early Thursday morning at home on Marion St. turned up what they believe to be the murder weapon.

The investigation is ongoing. The police chief says it appears the shooting was the result of a “rivalry between youth,” but a clear motive has not yet been confirmed. He says it’s possible that the shooting may have been associated to some type of crime organization and investigators are looking into that.

Cropper also noted that the names “popping up” in this investigation have popped up in other shootings and that, while there seems to be more information and tips coming in on this case, “we’re asking for any public assistance we can get.”

Anyone with information can submit tips anonymously by calling the Minden Police Department at (318) 371-1212.

