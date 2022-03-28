CASS CO., Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Authorities in East Texas say the man captured in South Louisiana last week is not a suspect in the slayings of a man and woman found shot to death in a burned-out trailer home earlier this month, but he is a person of interest.

Charles Spraberry, 43, was taken into custody in Beauregard Parish Friday after a two-day manhunt on felony warrants out of Cass County. (Source: Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Charles Spraberry, 43, remains in custody in Beauregard Parish, where he was taken into custody Friday following a two-day manhunt. Unless he waives extradition, a hearing will have to be held in Louisiana before he can be brought back to Texas.

Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe says Spraberry was wanted on five warrants issued on March 15 in an unrelated case. Four of those warrants are felonies, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault/family violence using strangulation.

Sheriff Rowe says Spraberry stole a car out of Texarkana on March 17. The tag on the stolen vehicle was picked up by a license plate reader in a rural area southwest of DeRidder, triggering a search in the area that turned up the abandoned vehicle.

Spraberry was captured the next day.

Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe says Spraberry remains a person of interest in the double homicide as the investigation continues and a deputy has interviewed him while he awaits extradition, but he has not been charged in connection with the case.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found on March 12 inside a burned-out trailer in the woods off of CR 4667 south of Atlanta, Texas on March 12. Both had been shot and died before the fire.

Sheriff Rowe says they are still waiting on the results of DNA testing to confirm their identification.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation continues and anyone with information should contact Sgt. Investigator Sabrina Sartor at (903) 756-7511.