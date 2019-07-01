Petition calls on USPS to give mail carriers bulletproof vests

Antonio Williams was fatally shot while delivering mail in Shreveport’s South Highlands neighborhood on June 22, 2019. Now, a petition is circulating calling for mail carriers to be provided bulletproof vests.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A petition is circulating online calling for the United States Postal Service to provide all mail carriers with bulletproof vests. following the shooting death of a Shreveport mail carrier who was shot and killed on the job last month.

Antonio Williams, 52, was fatally wounded while delivering mail on Dudley Drive on June 22. Michael Gentry, 32, was arrested several hours later in connection with the shooting. Gentry is charged with second-degree murder. Williams was laid to rest on Saturday.

The petition reads:

Innocent people are dying at the hands of careless individuals who don’t value life. An innocent man was shot and killed while doing his job. If you will give our postal workers bulletproof vest maybe it could save the life of another postal worker, and possibly could have saved the life of Antonio Williams. Our postal workers walk and drive down these dangerous streets rain, shine, sleet, or snow working endlessly trying to get our mail and packages to the citizens. Let’s protect them so they can get home to their families safely too. Lakiesha Brant via change.org

Creators of the petition are asking for 1,500 signatures. As of late Monday afternoon, there were more than 1,400.

