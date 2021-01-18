Pine Prairie man charged in boating crash that killed 2 teens, injured 1

(KLFY) An Pine Prairie man had been charged in the deaths of two 15-year-old boys and injuring a third, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Travis H. McFarlain, 55, is charged with operating a vessel while intoxicated and two counts of vehicular homicide.

Agents with the LDWF are investigating the double-fatality that happened Saturday night in Caldwell Parish, after the bodies of two 15-year-old boys were recovered from Lafourche Lake around midnight.

Reportedly, McFarlain was operating an 18-foot aluminum vessel and struck a dock.

On impact, LDWF agents said McFarlain and three teenaged passengers were ejected.

Two of the boys were killed and the third was transported to a hospital in stable condition, LDWF said

Agents conducted a breathalyzer on McFarlain and determined that he was intoxicated.

McFarlain was arrested and booked him into the Caldwell Parish Correctional Center.

The deceased bodies were turned over to the Caldwell Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.