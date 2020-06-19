Plain Dealing man arrested, accused of stealing $10K worth of timber

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Plain Dealing man was arrested by forestry enforcement agents Monday for allegedly stealing 16 loads timber from a property.

According to the Lousiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, 38-year-old Jamar S. Gay was charged with theft of timber under $25,000.

LDAF agents say Gay allegedly cut and hauled 16 loads of timber from a property without permission between December 2019 and January 2020. The timber was valued at $10,970.

Gay was arrested on June 15 and booked into the Bossier Parish Detention Center. His bond was set at $10,000 and he bonded out the same day. If convicted, Gay faces imprisonment, with or without hard labor, for not more than five years, and can be fined up to five thousand dollars, or both.

“Timber is a valuable, long-term investment,” Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said.

“It is imperative for landowners to pay close attention to activity on their property and immediately report a suspected crime. LDAF enforcement agents take agriculture and forestry-related crimes seriously and they will seek justice when individuals break the law.”

LDAF enforcement agents say they were assisted by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

To report a timber theft, contact the LDAF office of Forestry at 225-925-4500 to file a complaint.

