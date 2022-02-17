PLAIN DEALING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Plain Dealing man is behind bars, accused of sex crimes involving juveniles.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Danny Lee Sam of the 100 block of Aiken Hill Road in Plain Dealing was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for several charges, including sexual abuse of a juvenile.

Sam talked with the victim through social media, detectives say. Messages revealed that he arranged to meet with the victim for two days. Detectives say he picked up the victim, brought the victim to his home, provided marijuana for them to smoke, and then sexually abused the juvenile victim.

Sam was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, one count of distribution of marijuana, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. He was taken and booked into Bossier Maximum Security Prison. Bond has not been set.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office says they are continuing to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with Louisiana’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) team, the Attorney General’s Office, and the aid of the latest technology.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children is encouraged to contact the Bossier Sheriff’sOoffice at (318) 965-2203.