Plain Dealing man charged, accused of stealing and selling cows

Overton High, 70, is charged with theft of livestock following an investigation by the Livestock Brand Commission. (Photo: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

BOSSIER PARISH, La (KLFY/KTAL/KMSS) — A Plain Dealing man is behind bars, accused of stealing 12 head of cattle and selling them at an auction.

According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, 70-year-old Overton High is charged with theft of livestock following an investigation by the Livestock Brand Commission.

The Livestock Brand Commission says they received a complaint about the theft in November 2020 from a Bossier Parish cattle producer.

Authorities learned that High stole 12 head of cattle and sold them at a livestock auction in Texarkana, Texas. High admitted to stealing and selling the cattle.

“In this case, our Livestock Brand investigators were able to piece together the facts through their network of law-enforcement agencies which include the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and Special Rangers with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers’ Association,” said Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M.

High was arrested Thursday and booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. No bond has been set. If convicted, High faces possible fines and imprisonment.