Plain Dealing man faces up to 99 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual battery of child

45-year-old Jonathan Wager is found guilty of sexual battery of a child in court Monday. (Source: Bossier/Webster Parish Felony Division Supervisor)

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Plain Dealing man faces up to 99 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to sexual battery of a child under the age of 15.

According to the Bossier District Attorney’s office, the victim disclosed the sexual battery by 45-year-old Jonathan Wagar after she and her siblings were removed from his custody by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation and arranged for the child to talk to a forensic interviewer at the Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center.

“Protecting our children from predators is an effort that I will not waver on,” Bossier/Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said. “Our office is committed to aggressively prosecuting individuals that exploit children and will work tirelessly with our partners in law enforcement to protect children from these vile predators.”

Wagar is due back in court on March 3 for sentencing. He faces no less than 25 years and up to 99 years without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.