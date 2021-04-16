Plain Dealing man sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for drug conspiracy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Plain Dealing man has been sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison for drug conspiracy.

On Friday 39-year-old Roderick Dewaine Hogan was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter to 16 years, 8 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on a drug conspiracy charge.

On July 17, 2019, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Hogan and others with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine after an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration into drug trafficking activities in the Plain Dealing and Springhill areas. Hogan pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 22, 2019.

During their investigation, DEA agents learned that Hogan received a phone call on Nov. 30, 2018, from Damione Brock, his co-conspirator, who was a prisoner at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola. During the phone call, Brock asked Hogan to put together a package of methamphetamine to be delivered to Angola. Brock told Hogan that he had a girl who would pick up the methamphetamine in Alexandria if another coconspirator, Marvin Beck, could deliver it to her.

Hogan provided the narcotics to Beck and allowed him to drive Hogan’s vehicle to deliver the narcotics to the girl, who was later identified as Keisarah McGee, another co-conspirator. McGee was a correctional officer at Angola during this time.

On December 2, 2018, DEA agents surveilled the transportation of the methamphetamine, which was hidden in fake soda cans and was driven by Beck from Bossier City to Alexandria.

Beck put the package into McGee’s vehicle, who then took the methamphetamine hidden in fake soda cans with the plan to take them with her into Angola when reporting for work. DEA agents alerted Louisiana Department of Corrections investigators to expect the female officer to try and enter the facility with the hidden narcotics. Agents were able to stop her at the gate at Angola and search the vehicle and found the methamphetamine and seized it prior to her entry into the facility.