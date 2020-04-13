Plain Dealing: One dead, another injured in separate Sunday night shootings

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting incident Sunday night in Plain Dealing that left one man dead and a woman injured.

In addition, BPSO detectives are also investigating what appears to be a drive-by/walk-by shooting less than two hours later at another residence in the same area.

The first shooting occurred in the 500 block of Birch Street around 8:20 p.m. on April 12. The Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office also arrived on scene, while the injured female was transported to Ochsner’s LSU Health Shreveport; her condition is unknown.

The second shooting took place a short time later Sunday night around 10 p.m. at the 600 block of E. Gilmer Street in Plain Dealing. Investigators are determining whether the two shooting incidents are related.

Assisting Bossier Sheriff’s Office with the investigations are Plain Dealing Police Department, Louisiana State Police, U.S. Marshals Service, and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

More details will be updated as they become available. Anyone has any information about either of these shootings, is asked to contact Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

