Plain Dealing shooting suspect faces second murder charge

PLAIN DEALING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A teenager who was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Plain Dealing two months ago is facing another murder charge.

According to Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, on Friday detectives re-arrested 18-year-old Steven Zane Dyer, of Springhill, on an additional charge of murder for killing a second person during a shooting back on April 12.

Dyer was charged with a second count of First Degree Murder in the death of 53-year-old Terry Stewart, of Plain Dealing.

Stewart was taken to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport and later transferred to Cornerstone Hospital, where she died from her injuries on May 23.

Dyer is also accused of fatally shooting Stewart’s son, 27-year-old Marviel.

