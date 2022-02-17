SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning in what is believed to be an attempted home invasion and robbery of a west Shreveport home.

According to police, it happened just before 10 a.m. when someone broke into the home on Barbara Avenue home and was shot while attempting to rob someone inside.

The man was found dead in a car in the driveway. Police have not said how they believe he got to the car after he was shot inside the home. Detectives are on the scene investigating.

The deadly shooting is the 11th homicide for 2022.