Police: 2 arrested over skateboarding on interstate bridge

Sulphur man Louis McGlone faces one count of aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce for skateboarding down the 210 bridge. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) – Police have arrested a 26-year-old man accused of skateboarding on a Louisiana interstate bridge and a 34-year-old woman accused of taking a video of it later posted on Facebook. 

Louisiana State Police arrested 26—year-old Louis McGlone of Sulphur and 34-year-old Lindsey Hulett of Lake Charles on Thursday on one count each of obstructing a highway of commerce.

A news release says troopers in Lake Charles were made aware Sunday that a man was skating down travel lanes of the Interstate-210 bridge near Lake Charles. The charge’s maximum penalty is 15 years in prison.

