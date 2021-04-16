Police: 2 in custody after chase involving stolen van stolen out of Webster Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — At least two people have been arrested after a chase involving a stolen van out of Webster Parish, according to Shreveport Police.

The chase started Friday morning on Interstate-20 in Webster Parish and ended in Caddo Parish.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies deployed a spike strip and disabled the van near the Louisiana-Texas state line.

This is a developing story and will provide updates as more information becomes available.