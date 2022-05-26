BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say the two men whose bodies were found in a burning Bossier City apartment early Monday morning were stabbed and cut multiple times.

Firefighters found the bodies of 35-year-old Craig Stewart and 26-year-old Christopher Dillard when they were called to the complex for a report of smoke coming out of an upstairs apartment at the Swan Lake Apartments on Joey Ln. around 6:00 a.m.

Demarquez Quintavious Walpool, 24, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

According to Bossier City Fire Chief Brad Zagone, firefighters are specially trained on how to respond to a fire while preserving the integrity of a crime scene.

Detectives were called in to investigate, and 24-year-old Demarquez Quintavious Walpool was arrested less than 12 hours later.

According to a statement released late Thursday afternoon, two victims appear to have died from multiple stab wounds and large lacerations but the actual cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

The statement did not indicate whether investigators have identified a motive for the slayings.

Walpool was initially booked into the Bossier City Jail on two counts of first-degree murder, but police say he has now been transferred to the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility in Plain Dealing. Bond has been set at $1.5 million.

“I am so proud of our entire team including our detectives who were able to identify a suspect and make an arrest in these murders,” Bossier City Chief of Police Chris Estess in the statement released by BCPD. “We want to thank our partners in the Bossier City Fire Department, as well as our entire BCPD team including the Violent Crimes Unit, our patrol officers, our Special Operations Services, our Property Crimes Division, and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force with helping us get this dangerous man off the streets of Bossier City. I would also like to thank the public and the citizens of Bossier City for their help in responding to and investigating this crime.”

“The teamwork and training of the fire department and the police department really showed on this,”Mayor Tommy Chandler said in the statement. “All our police and fire worked together as a team and I could not be more pleased with the teamwork that was on display in Bossier City. I would also like to ask the public to pray for the families of the victims.”

The double homicide brings the total number of homicides in Bossier City to three for the year.