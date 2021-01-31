Police: 3 men arrested in connection to state fairgrounds gun show thefts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police announced Friday three men have been arrested in connection to stealing weapons from a gun show at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds earlier this month.

Police tweeted Friday afternoon Kaleb Barnett, Vincent Cantu and Matthew Thomas were arrested for gun thefts.

ARREST UPDATE:

Detectives have arrested Kaleb Barnett, Vincent Cantu, & Matthew Thomas for the gun thefts at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds. So far, 6 weapons have been recovered. If you have purchased a weapon from these individuals, please call detectives at 501-404-3098. pic.twitter.com/41nJoypWgh — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) January 29, 2021

LRPD said six weapons have been recovered.

Detectives ask anyone who may have purchased a weapon from these three men to call 501-404-3098.