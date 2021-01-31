Police: 3 men arrested in connection to state fairgrounds gun show thefts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police announced Friday three men have been arrested in connection to stealing weapons from a gun show at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds earlier this month.
Police tweeted Friday afternoon Kaleb Barnett, Vincent Cantu and Matthew Thomas were arrested for gun thefts.
LRPD said six weapons have been recovered.
Detectives ask anyone who may have purchased a weapon from these three men to call 501-404-3098.
